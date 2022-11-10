Chinese IT company blatantly copies Turkish legendary drone

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, known popularly as CETC, has unveiled its new unmanned aerial vehicle at the Zhuhai Airshow 2022 international aerospace exhibition, according to Clash Report.

The new unmanned aircraft, showcased at China’s biggest arms expo, features an admitted cribbing of the Turkish legendary Bayraktar TB2 drone’s design.

The mockup completely repeats the unique technical solutions of the Turkish drone and features a monocoque design integrating an inverse v-tail structure. The engine is also positioned between the tail booms. Even the position of the engine air intake is completely identical to the Turkish original.

Clash Report sarcastically said in a Twitter post that “If you can’t beat them, make them yourself.”

In 2021, CETC became the third-largest electronics and IT company in China. The company also handles electronic parts and systems for radars, missiles, key components for satellites in the BeiDou network, semiconductors, antennas for wireless infrastructure as well as equipment for autonomous-driving technology.

The Bayraktar TB2, known popularly as “Pantsir-hunter”, is a medium-altitude, long-range tactical Unmanned Aircraft System. It was developed by Kale-Baykar, a joint venture of Baykar Makina and the Kale Group.

This type of Unmanned Aircraft System marks the crown jewels of Turkey’s drone warfare arsenal with thousands of combat flight hours from North Africa to Ukraine.