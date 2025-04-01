Chinese bomber spotted carrying KD-21 ballistic missiles

New imagery from a Chinese military exercise has revealed what appears to be the first confirmed sighting of a KD-21 air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) loaded on an operational People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) bomber.

The photographs show an H-6K aircraft, reportedly assigned to the 10th Bomber Division, carrying two KD-21 missiles.

This was reported by Andreas Rupprecht, a well-known military aviation researcher and author who tracks Chinese military capabilities. Writing on X (formerly Twitter) under the handle @RupprechtDeino, he noted, “That’s interesting: AFAIR it is the first time confirmed, to see the KD-21 ALBM being carried by an operational bomber.”

The images, shared by Chinese social media, appear to show the aircraft in flight during an ongoing military exercise. The KD-21, a relatively new addition to China’s missile arsenal, has been the subject of speculation in defense circles due to its potential range and strike capability. Official specifications have not been released by the Chinese government, and state media have not commented on the photographs.

The H-6K, a long-range strategic bomber based on a Soviet-era design and modernized by China, has played a central role in Beijing’s expanding airpower doctrine. Outfitted with cruise missiles and, increasingly, standoff precision weapons, the aircraft is central to China’s ability to conduct regional strike operations from extended ranges.

If confirmed, the KD-21 would add a ballistic missile capability to the H-6K’s loadout—suggesting a new dimension in China’s long-range precision strike doctrine. Analysts have noted that an ALBM offers operational advantages in terms of mobility, response time, and survivability compared to ground-based launchers.

China has not officially acknowledged the KD-21 program and its intended operational role remains unclear. The images, however, suggest that the system is now in frontline service, at least in limited deployment, and is being incorporated into large-scale training exercises.