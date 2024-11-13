China’s new stealth fighter makes public debut

China’s much-anticipated J-35A stealth fighter jet made its first public appearance this week at the Zhuhai Airshow.

The J-35A, designed and built by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, a unit of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), showcased its capabilities with a flying display on Tuesday, marking a decade of development coming to fruition.

The People’s Daily, a state-controlled news outlet, emphasized that the J-35A is designed to “seize and maintain air supremacy.” It is the latest piece of China’s efforts to match and surpass aerial capabilities demonstrated by Western rivals, notably the U.S.-made F-35 fighter jet. At the AVIC exhibition hall, both the carrier-based variant of the J-35 and the land-based J-35A were on display, underscoring the multi-role potential of the platform.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Wang Yongqing, chief expert at Shenyang Aircraft Design Institute under AVIC, described the J-35A as operating within both stealth and counter-stealth frameworks. Speaking to the Global Times, Wang stated, “The J-35A’s mission is focused on gaining and maintaining air superiority, eliminating hostile fourth- and fifth-generation fighter jets and ground or surface air defense forces, as well as intercepting aerial targets such as fighters, bombers, and cruise missiles.”

High resolution video of China’s newest stealth fighter J35A at 2024 China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai pic.twitter.com/il2oZ0Tgr5 — Carl Zha (@CarlZha) November 11, 2024

In combat scenarios against previous-generation aircraft, Wang emphasized that the J-35A can operate beyond enemy detection capabilities, giving it unilateral battlefield awareness and overwhelming advantages that could significantly alter air combat dynamics. Against fighters of the same generation, the J-35A’s advanced coordination and formation tactics, along with strong lethality and survivability, enable it to establish a rapid and stable closed-loop kill chain, allowing it to seize tactical initiative.

Wang added that the J-35A’s role extends beyond individual engagement; it can act as a key node within a broader network of elements, forming what he called a “killing network” on the battlefield. “The aircraft is a critical node, making the entire net stronger,” Wang explained, emphasizing its importance in multi-layered and networked combat.

The J-35A and its naval variant represent China’s “one platform, multiple types” and “air-sea dual deployment” approach—a concept similar to the U.S. F-35, which operates across different services. According to Wang, this shared platform allows for greater reuse of key technologies, improving maturity and reliability while reducing production costs. This efficiency is expected to support the mass production of China’s air defense assets and contribute to an overall boost in combat capabilities.

“The J-35 and J-35A’s roles and missions are not identical, but their shared platform allows for easier cross-service joint operations,” Wang noted, referring to the potential for integrated air and sea operations.