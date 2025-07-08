type here...

China’s J-35 production caught on camera

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
screengrab from video posted to social media

Chinese state television has “inadvertently” shown rare footage of the production of its next-generation J-35 stealth fighter, providing the first public glimpse of the fifth-generation aircraft’s assembly line.

The footage appeared during a segment on J-15T production, where several J-35 airframes—equipped with tail hooks and at various stages of construction—were visible in the background. Until now, China had not publicly displayed the production process for its stealth aircraft, including the J-20, which has been in service for years.

Military experts noted the footage with a dose of irony, questioning whether the appearance of the J-35s was truly accidental.

“Those engineers are clearly just totally coincidentally and nonchalantly chilling in front of a J-35 during a film piece about the J-15T. Nothing to see here,” said Andreas Rupprecht, a well-known military aviation researcher and author who tracks Chinese military capabilities.

Rick Joe, another prominent defense analyst, commented on X: “Video on J-15T production, featuring multiple background J-35s (+ 35As?) in production essentially (and deliberately) unacknowledged by host and interviewees.”

The J-35, also referred to in some reports as the FC-31 or J-35A, is believed to be China’s carrier-capable stealth fighter designed to operate from the country’s next-generation aircraft carriers. The sighting of the aircraft with tail hooks suggests naval deployment is a core focus of the program.

The footage comes as China continues to expand its naval aviation capabilities, with the new Fujian carrier expected to operate advanced aircraft in the coming years. The unintentional revelation may indicate that J-35 production is further along than previously thought, though Chinese authorities have yet to comment on the footage.

For years, the Chinese military has kept its aircraft manufacturing processes tightly guarded, rarely allowing cameras near sensitive programs. Analysts say the footage could reflect a shift toward controlled transparency—or an oversight in state media production.

The J-35 is widely regarded as China’s answer to U.S. fifth-generation platforms such as the F-35C and F-22, with an emphasis on stealth, carrier operations, and network-centric warfare.

Beijing has not officially acknowledged the timeline for the J-35’s introduction into service.

