China to build nuclear reactor for Moon base

China is considering the construction of a nuclear power plant on the Moon to support its joint International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project with Russia, according to a presentation by a senior Chinese space official on Wednesday.

Beijing’s ambitions to become a dominant force in space have advanced steadily, with plans to land astronauts on the lunar surface by 2030 and to establish a permanent, crewed lunar base by 2035.

The Chang’e-8 mission, scheduled for 2028, is set to lay the foundation for these long-term objectives.

During a presentation in Shanghai, Pei Zhaoyu, chief engineer for the 2028 mission, outlined that the ILRS energy infrastructure may rely not only on extensive solar power arrays but also on nuclear energy, pipelines, and cables designed for heating and electrical supply across the Moon’s surface.

A nuclear reactor on the Moon would serve as the primary power source for the ILRS. The inclusion of the nuclear plant concept in Pei’s presentation at a conference involving representatives from 17 countries and international organizations participating in the ILRS further signaled China’s endorsement of the plan, despite no formal announcement by Beijing.

“An important question for the ILRS is power supply, and in this Russia has a natural advantage,” Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration program, told Reuters on the sidelines of the event. “When it comes to nuclear power plants, especially sending them into space, it leads the world, it is ahead of the United States,” Wu added.

As noted in Pei’s presentation, the lunar station’s energy needs are viewed as a critical factor in sustaining long-term operations, positioning nuclear power as a central component of China’s space ambitions.