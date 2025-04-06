China tests new air-launched hypersonic missile

A Chinese H-6N bomber has been photographed carrying a massive air-launched ballistic missile, raising speculation that the system may be an air-launched variant of the DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM), possibly equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle (HGV).

The image, which surfaced on Chinese social media earlier this week, shows the aircraft in flight with the large missile slung beneath its fuselage. The missile p

Military observers say the configuration and shape of the payload strongly suggest a boost-glide system—launched like a ballistic missile, but capable of gliding at hypersonic speeds and maneuvering toward its target.

While Chinese authorities have not commented on the image, the missile’s overall size and shape suggest it could be an air-launched derivative of the DF-21D—China’s well-known land-based anti-ship ballistic missile that has drawn close attention from U.S. and allied forces for its potential to target carrier strike groups at sea.

The aircraft in question is the H-6N, a specialized variant of the H-6 bomber designed for long-range strike missions. Its recessed fuselage weapons bay allows it to carry large centerline munitions such as this suspected air-launched hypersonic system.

Analysts note that the missile’s nose section closely resembles known glide body designs, pointing to a maneuverable warhead optimized for speed and evasiveness. Such weapons are especially difficult to intercept using current missile defense systems, heightening concerns about China’s ability to hold distant targets at risk.

According to the Pentagon’s most recent China Military Power Report, the People’s Liberation Army continues to invest heavily in hypersonic systems, with ALBMs and maneuverable reentry vehicles forming a critical component of its evolving deterrence strategy.