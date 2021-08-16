China sent its fighter jets to Russia

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has deployed J-10B and J-16 fighter jets to Russia for the Aviadarts military aviation competition.

Chinese media on Aug. 14, reported that PLA’s military aircraft, including fighter jets and transport aircraft, will make their debuts at the upcoming Aviadarts competition as part of the International Army Games 2021 in Russia.

The PLA Air Force has sent 11 military aircraft, including H-6K bombers, J-10B fighter jets, J-16 fighter jets, a Y-20 large transport aircraft and a Y-9 tactical transport aircraft, as well as a team of airborne troops to Russia to participate in the International Army Games 2021, an event initiated by Russia’s Defense Ministry scheduled from August 22 to September 4, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday, citing sources with the PLA Air Force.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

All of the participating aircraft are domestically developed.

The combatants, namely the H-6K bombers, the J-10B fighter jets and the J-16 fighter jets, will likely participate in the Aviadarts contest to be held in the Ryazan Region, and the Y-20 and Y-9 transport planes will likely carry a team of airborne troops to the Airborne Platoon contest in the Chelyabinsk region, observers said.

The Aviadarts is an air show where air force plane and helicopter crews compete to carry out timed tasks.

The J-10B fighter jets, the J-16 fighter jets and the Y-20 large transport aircraft will make their debuts in the event, while the H-6K bombers and the Y-9 tactical transport aircraft have been taking part in the competition since 2018, according to Xinhua.