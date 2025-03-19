China executes insider who sold stealth jet secrets

China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has officially confirmed the espionage case of Liu, an engineer sentenced to death for leaking state secrets, reportedly including classified data on the new stealth fighter jet, to foreign intelligence agencies.

The case, which had long been speculated on Chinese social media, was acknowledged in an MSS statement detailing Liu’s activities and the extent of the security breach.

According to the state-run Global Times, Liu was a former assistant engineer at a domestic research institute specializing in defense technology. MSS sources say Liu became disgruntled after failing to secure a promotion, leading him to secretly copy and retain a large volume of classified documents. After resigning from his position, he initially joined an investment firm, but mounting financial losses from high-risk stock speculation and illicit credit withdrawals drove him to seek alternative means of income—ultimately selling state secrets.

Liu allegedly contacted a foreign intelligence agency, offering classified information in exchange for money. To facilitate the transaction, he fragmented and packaged sensitive documents, created a detailed catalog, and opened multiple online accounts to receive payments. To avoid detection, he used anonymous IC and SIM cards, frequently changed communication methods, and employed multiple aliases with prearranged codes for covert exchanges, according to the MSS.

Over six months, Liu traveled to multiple countries, reportedly compromising critical Chinese defense information. However, the foreign intelligence agency that initially purchased classified data from Liu soon severed contact with him after acquiring information at a low cost. Rather than stopping his activities, Liu refined his espionage methods and attempted to reengage with foreign operatives. His actions triggered closer scrutiny from Chinese national security agencies, which monitored his movements and communications before ultimately arresting him.

The MSS article states that Liu was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets to foreign entities. He was sentenced to death, with lifelong deprivation of political rights, a penalty reflecting the severity of his actions. Chinese authorities emphasized that national security remains a top priority, warning that cases of espionage and the unauthorized distribution of sensitive information will be met with the harshest legal consequences.

The FC-31 stealth fighter jet, reportedly among the classified information Liu attempted to sell, is a crucial component of China’s evolving military capabilities. As a next-generation aircraft designed for low observability and advanced combat effectiveness, its technological details are considered highly sensitive.