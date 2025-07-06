China develops low-cost alternative to Russian T-90

A mysterious main battle tank seen on the streets of Baotou, Inner Mongolia, has ignited intense online discussions and speculation over its origin and purpose.

Video footage of the tank and other armored vehicles moving through Baotou recently went viral, with many users initially believing it to be a Russian tank shipped to China. However, closer analysis revealed the vehicle to be a heavily modified T-72, a Soviet-designed platform, upgraded by Chinese defense giant Norinco.

Key features of the chassis confirm the tank’s origins as a T-72, but its turret appears entirely different from all known Russian upgrade variants. Instead, it reflects a distinctly Chinese design language, including what analysts identified as FY-2 explosive reactive armor (ERA) blocks fitted to the turret and an advanced remote-controlled weapon station similar to that on Norinco’s VT-4 export tank. Observers also noted a possible commander’s independent thermal viewer (CITV) mounted on the roof.

The modernization package was developed for export customers in Africa and Asia seeking a cost-effective alternative to new main battle tanks. This upgrade reportedly is designed for clients who require enhanced protection and firepower but lack the budget for entirely new platforms.

This is a budget alternative to the Russian T-90M, aimed at countries with limited defense spending. China is targeting markets where Moscow has long held influence.

As global demand grows for low-cost upgrades to aging Soviet-era fleets, Norinco’s modified T-72 could become an attractive option for nations unable to afford high-end Western or Russian systems.