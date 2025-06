Canada sends F-16 simulators, 25 LAVs to Ukraine

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which includes 25 Light Armored Vehicles (LAV III) and four F-16 flight simulators.

The support package was confirmed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

“This is in addition to millions of additional rounds of ammunition, equipment, and first aid kits,” Trudeau stated.

The aid package is part of Canada’s broader commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

Additionally, Trudeau confirmed that Canada would provide the first installment of a $5 billion aid package funded through revenue from frozen Russian assets.

Canada has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine, previously supplying military aid, financial assistance, and training programs for Ukrainian forces.