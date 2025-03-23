type here...

Bomber Barons wrap up combat exercise at Nellis

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Kyle Wilson

The U.S. Air Force’s 23rd Bomb Squadron, known as the “Bomber Barons,” has concluded its participation in Red Flag 25-2, a high-end aerial combat training exercise that wrapped up March 21 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.

The exercise featured five B-52H Stratofortress bombers deployed from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. Running from March 10 to 21, this year’s Red Flag brought together U.S. aircrews and joint forces with military units from allied nations including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

“The mission of Red Flag is to enhance the combat readiness of our aircrews,” said Col. Benjamin Jensen, deputy commander of the 5th Bomb Wing. “For most of our younger B-52 aircrews, this is their first time participating in Red Flag; they can take the lessons learned here and apply them in the execution of our global strike mission back at home station.”

During the exercise, the 23rd Bomb Squadron flew more than 30 combat simulation sorties totaling over 96 flight hours. The sorties tested a variety of mission profiles and emphasized coordination between multinational partners in contested airspace environments.

Jensen said the drills helped sharpen the communication skills that are critical in coalition operations. “Our B-52 aircrews are called upon to execute missions around the world; coming here and executing in a large-force environment has been a great experience in preparation for the next mission,” he said.

The integration of allied and joint forces was central to the training objectives. The Air Force says exercises like Red Flag help validate readiness and ensure that U.S. and partner forces can operate as a cohesive unit if called upon during conflict.

“It’s been a great experience working with our allies and partners during Red Flag 25-2,” Jensen added. “All of the teams here have been extremely professional, and the collaboration with them will prove very beneficial in the event of future conflicts when we have to operate as a coalition.”

As the “Bomber Barons” return to Minot AFB, the Air Force says the experience gained at Red Flag will strengthen their operational capability for global missions.

