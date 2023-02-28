Boeing’s P-8 maritime patrol aircraft just hit a major milestone

Aerospace giant Boeing announced on Tuesday that the global P-8 Poseidon fleet has reached an outstanding milestone of 500,000 flight hours.

“The global P-8 Poseidon fleet — that’s 156 aircraft in 6 countries — has racked up over 500,000 flight hours,” the company said in a Twitter post.

As noted by the company, deployed worldwide to protect seas and secure borders, the Poseidon delivers confidence in all conditions, anytime and anywhere.

The P-8 is the premier maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft which based on the proven commercial designs of Boeing’s 737-800 fuselage. The P-8 can fly higher (up to 41,000 ft) and get to the fight faster (490 knots). Shorter transit times reduce the size of the Area of Probability when searching for submarines, surface vessels or search and rescue survivors. P-8 is also designed for low altitude missions and has already proven its abilities supporting humanitarian and search and rescue missions.

The P-8 has two variants: The P-8I, flown by the Indian Navy, and the P-8A Poseidon flown by the U.S. Navy, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Norwegian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Militaries that have selected the P-8 include the Republic of Korea Navy and German Navy. The P-8’s performance and reliability delivers confidence in an uncertain world — in any condition, anywhere, anytime.