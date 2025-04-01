Boeing tapped to continue work on new US Army air defense system

Boeing has been selected to move forward in the U.S. Army’s Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition, the company announced.

The program seeks to develop a new medium-range interceptor designed to defend forward operating bases and other fixed installations from emerging aerial threats.

The IFPC Increment 2 program is a critical element of the Army’s broader layered air defense strategy, aiming to address the gap between short-range systems like the MSHORAD and longer-range platforms such as Patriot. Boeing’s proposed interceptor is designed to engage cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and other low-flying threats that continue to proliferate on modern battlefields.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Jim Leary, executive director of Business Development for Precision Engagement Systems at Boeing, said, “We understand warfighter needs and the dynamic environments soldiers operate in, and our goal is to keep them safe with an innovative, affordable offering that leverages our industry-leading missile expertise.” He added, “Our design offers increased magazine depth with a missile that provides enhanced speed to target, greater range and maneuverability for sustained engagement against an evolving threat.”

Boeing says its interceptor incorporates a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), allowing for faster integration of software and hardware updates as new threats emerge. The design prioritizes adaptability, cost-efficiency, and sustained performance across diverse operational environments.

The U.S. Army has emphasized the need for an intermediate air defense solution capable of neutralizing threats that fall below the engagement thresholds of existing long-range systems but exceed the coverage limits of short-range platforms. The Second Interceptor initiative aims to ensure continuous protection for critical sites, especially against fast-moving and unpredictable aerial threats.

Further testing and down-selection phases are expected in the coming months, as the Army evaluates each candidate’s potential to deliver a deployable, reliable, and scalable interceptor for operational use.