type here...

Boeing tapped to continue work on new US Army air defense system

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:

Boeing has been selected to move forward in the U.S. Army’s Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition, the company announced.

The program seeks to develop a new medium-range interceptor designed to defend forward operating bases and other fixed installations from emerging aerial threats.

The IFPC Increment 2 program is a critical element of the Army’s broader layered air defense strategy, aiming to address the gap between short-range systems like the MSHORAD and longer-range platforms such as Patriot. Boeing’s proposed interceptor is designed to engage cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, and other low-flying threats that continue to proliferate on modern battlefields.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement, Jim Leary, executive director of Business Development for Precision Engagement Systems at Boeing, said, “We understand warfighter needs and the dynamic environments soldiers operate in, and our goal is to keep them safe with an innovative, affordable offering that leverages our industry-leading missile expertise.” He added, “Our design offers increased magazine depth with a missile that provides enhanced speed to target, greater range and maneuverability for sustained engagement against an evolving threat.”

Boeing says its interceptor incorporates a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), allowing for faster integration of software and hardware updates as new threats emerge. The design prioritizes adaptability, cost-efficiency, and sustained performance across diverse operational environments.

The U.S. Army has emphasized the need for an intermediate air defense solution capable of neutralizing threats that fall below the engagement thresholds of existing long-range systems but exceed the coverage limits of short-range platforms. The Second Interceptor initiative aims to ensure continuous protection for critical sites, especially against fast-moving and unpredictable aerial threats.

Further testing and down-selection phases are expected in the coming months, as the Army evaluates each candidate’s potential to deliver a deployable, reliable, and scalable interceptor for operational use.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Dylan Malyasov -
A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about...

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

Russia receives new batch of Su-35S fighters

Aviation

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

Swedish startup develops low-cost interceptor for drone defense

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.