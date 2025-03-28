Boeing secures $12.9M contract to support F/A-18 fleet

The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing a $12.9 million contract to repair a critical antenna component for the F/A-18 fighter aircraft.

According to a Department of Defense contract announcement, Boeing will deliver repairs for the leading edge flap antenna, a key part of the F/A-18’s aerodynamic and communications systems. The firm-fixed-price order was issued under the sole-source authority outlined in 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), with Boeing as the only offeror.

Work will take place across three U.S. sites: Mesa, Arizona (60%), Lansdale, Pennsylvania (31%), and Boeing’s St. Louis, Missouri facility (9%). Completion is expected by March 2030.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, based in Philadelphia, is overseeing the contract.

The funding, drawn from Navy working capital funds, was fully obligated at the time of award. According to the Navy, the funds will remain available beyond the current fiscal year.

Boeing is the original equipment manufacturer of the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft. The system in question—used in the aircraft’s leading-edge flaps—supports both aerodynamic control and potentially embedded communications or radar functionality.

The F/A-18, manufactured by Boeing and operated by the U.S. Navy and several allied forces, continues to serve as a key multirole combat platform across carrier air wings.