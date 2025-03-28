type here...

Boeing secures $12.9M contract to support F/A-18 fleet

NewsAviation
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Charles Gaddis IV

The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing a $12.9 million contract to repair a critical antenna component for the F/A-18 fighter aircraft.

According to a Department of Defense contract announcement, Boeing will deliver repairs for the leading edge flap antenna, a key part of the F/A-18’s aerodynamic and communications systems. The firm-fixed-price order was issued under the sole-source authority outlined in 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), with Boeing as the only offeror.

Work will take place across three U.S. sites: Mesa, Arizona (60%), Lansdale, Pennsylvania (31%), and Boeing’s St. Louis, Missouri facility (9%). Completion is expected by March 2030.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, based in Philadelphia, is overseeing the contract.

The funding, drawn from Navy working capital funds, was fully obligated at the time of award. According to the Navy, the funds will remain available beyond the current fiscal year.

Boeing is the original equipment manufacturer of the F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet aircraft. The system in question—used in the aircraft’s leading-edge flaps—supports both aerodynamic control and potentially embedded communications or radar functionality.

The F/A-18, manufactured by Boeing and operated by the U.S. Navy and several allied forces, continues to serve as a key multirole combat platform across carrier air wings.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia launches Shahed drone with wooden warhead

Dylan Malyasov -
A recently downed Russian Shahed kamikaze drone in Ukraine was found equipped with a wooden block in place of a warhead, raising questions about...

India signs mega deal for new attack helicopters

Aviation

US Marines launch first attack drone unit

Maritime Security

US-made Flyer 72 tactical vehicle spotted In Ukraine

Army

Russia receives new batch of Su-35S fighters

Aviation

Swedish startup develops low-cost interceptor for drone defense

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.