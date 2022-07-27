Wednesday, July 27, 2022
type here...

Berlin approves $1.7 billion sale of PzH 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image by Winkler

German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) confirmed on Wednesday that the Germany’s government approved the sale of self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.

Citing a spokesperson for manufacturer KMW, Der Spiegel reported that Germany has approved the sale of 100 PzH 2000 (Panzerhaubitze) self-propelled howitzers worth 1.7 billion euros ($1.72 billion) to Ukraine.

According to a Spiegel report, KMW has already started manufacturing the howitzers, the full run of which will take several years to complete.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In addition, earlier in June, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that Ukraine has received first German-made 155 mm howitzers donated by Berlin to support to counter Russian troops.

“Panzerhaubitze 2000 are finally part of 155 mm howitzer arsenal of the Ukrainian artillery,” Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted, adding, “I highly appreciate the efforts of my colleague, Christine Lambrecht,” referring to Germany’s defense minister. Reznikov also thanked the Netherlands, which sent the German weapons.

Ukraine has received 12 PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers donated by the Dutch and German governments.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is a 155-millimeter self-propelled howitzer developed by German manufacturers KMW and Rheinmetall and is considered one of the most powerful artillery systems used by western militaries today.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine