Beretta promotes ‘game-changer’ in drone defense

Italian firearms manufacturer Beretta Defense Technologies has promoted its latest innovation in counter-drone defense: the M4 A.I. Drone Guardian shotgun.

Developed to address the growing threat of first-person view (FPV) drones in modern warfare, the shotgun offers a cost-effective and adaptable solution for security forces and military personnel.

As noted by the company, the M4 A.I. Drone Guardian was presented at major defense exhibitions, including SHOT Show, IDEX UAE, and Enforce Tac, where it received strong interest from industry professionals and security experts.

Mauro Della Costanza, Head of Defense & Law Enforcement Sales at Benelli Armi S.p.A. (part of Beretta Defense Technologies), highlighted the weapon’s effectiveness in a presentation video, describing it as a “game-changer” in counter-FPV drone defense.

Given the difficulty of neutralizing drones mid-flight, the modified M4 shotgun is designed for ease of use, enabling precise targeting within a range of 50 meters and beyond. The weapon is based on Benelli’s proven short-stroke gas piston system with automatic gas regulation, a design that has been used successfully by military and law enforcement agencies for over two decades.

According to Benelli, the effective engagement range of the Drone Guardian is approximately 50 meters, with a maximum range of up to 100 meters. The company states that the uniqueness of the AI-enhanced version lies in its modified choke, which ensures that shotgun pellets retain velocity and energy over greater distances, increasing effectiveness against aerial threats.

Unlike electronic jamming systems, the Drone Guardian provides a direct kinetic solution to counter drones, including those equipped with electronic countermeasures or autonomous navigation capabilities. Additionally, shotguns are relatively inexpensive to acquire and maintain compared to more complex counter-drone technologies.

However, specialists acknowledge the limitations of using shotguns for drone defense. The short engagement window and challenges in detecting and tracking fast-moving UAVs remain key obstacles. Despite these challenges, shotguns have proven to be a useful complement to existing drone defense systems.

The 12-gauge shotgun is widely used by military forces for various applications. Often regarded as a versatile tool rather than just a weapon, its range of ammunition types allows it to breach doors, disable light vehicles, or cover a broad area with shot dispersion.