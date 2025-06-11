Shotgun-based drone defense enters service role

As the use of small and first-person view (FPV) drones escalates across active combat zones, Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) has introduced a new fully integrated weapon system designed specifically to neutralize close-range aerial threats.

For the first time, a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun has been adapted into a precision drone defense role.

At the center of this solution is the M4 A.I. Drone Guardian, manufactured by Italy’s Benelli Armi S.p.A. The platform features the Benelli Advanced Impact barrel system and is optimized for engaging drones at ranges from zero to 50 meters, with extended capability up to 100 meters under favorable conditions. According to BDT, this “old-school” approach has demonstrated exceptional performance in close-quarters drone defense, offering an intuitive and direct method of engagement.

The system uses specialized tungsten-based Lead 4 ammunition and is paired with NORMA Governmental AD-LER cartridges—engineered for long-range drone engagements. The ammunition’s dense tungsten payload is designed to deliver a concentrated impact, increasing the likelihood of disabling small UAVs in a single shot.

In a statement, BDT said the system “delivers both accuracy and impact power” and is “one of the most effective, multipurpose, and reliable solutions against small UAVs.”

To support rapid acquisition and engagement, the Drone Guardian is integrated with the Steiner MPS optical sight. The optic includes a red illuminated dot that remains accurate regardless of viewing angle or distance, allowing for both-eyes-open shooting—an important factor in high-speed, short-range encounters. BDT says this combination enables fast target acquisition and precision fire under stress.

The complete weapon system is designed for ease of use by individual operators in field conditions, providing direct protection for small units operating in contested environments. BDT positions the Drone Guardian as a tool for enhancing unit survivability in areas where drones pose an immediate tactical risk.

With drones increasingly used for reconnaissance, targeting, and direct attack in both conventional and asymmetric warfare, the need for rapid, reliable close-in defense tools is growing. While many counter-UAS systems rely on electronic interference or advanced sensors, BDT’s approach returns to a mechanical solution, tailored to neutralize drones within seconds of detection.

Though unconventional, the shotgun-based system reflects current battlefield realities, where inexpensive drones can threaten troops at low altitudes and short distances. BDT’s weapon addresses that gap, providing what the company calls a “devastatingly efficient” method to protect personnel without relying on heavier, more complex systems.

The Drone Guardian platform is part of a wider trend toward modular, soldier-portable anti-drone solutions. While large-scale counter-UAS systems remain critical for base and infrastructure defense, BDT’s solution caters to the tactical edge—where speed and reliability are vital.