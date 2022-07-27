Bayraktar drones from volunteers hand over to Ukrainian military

A new Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aircraft system, with three drones and a ground control station, has been handed over to the Ukrainian military from the team of the “Come Back Alive” Foundation.

The handover took place in Ukraine earlier this month and was conducted in a ceremony attended by lawyer and First Deputy Executive Director of the Ukrainian Veterans Fund Ruslana Velychko and director of Come Back Alive Taras Chmut.

“The “Come Back Alive” Foundation implemented its largest project. With your help, we purchased the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned aerial system at a total cost of $16,502,450,” the news release says.

Come Back Alive is a charitable foundation established in 2014 and based in Kyiv.

In addition to the “Come Back Alive” Foundation, volunteers from the Serhiy Prytula Foundation, together with colleagues, have so successfully raised $20 million to buy more Bayraktar TB2 drones for Ukraine.

Hundreds of Lithuanians and Poles also have chipped in together to buy advanced military drones for Ukraine in its war against Russia in a show of solidarity with a fellow former Soviet Union country.

The Turkish-made drone has proven effective in recent years against Russian forces and their allies in conflicts in Syria and Libya and since 24 February in Ukraine.