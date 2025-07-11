BAE Systems to produce more MK 41 launching systems for U.S., Allies

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minnesota, has received a $48million modification to a previously awarded contract for the production of MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) canisters and ancillary equipment.

According to the Department of Defense, the contract includes purchases for the United States (78%), as well as the governments of Australia (21%) and Japan (1%) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Naval Sea Systems Command, based in Washington, D.C., is overseeing the contracting activity.

Work under the agreement will be performed in Aberdeen, South Dakota (90%), and Minneapolis, Minnesota (10%), with an expected completion date of February 2028.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Fiscal 2025 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $27,451,753 (57%), FMS (Australia) funds in the amount of $10,048,768 (21%), fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,917,436 (20%), fiscal 2024 Defense-wide procurement funds in the amount of $411,554 (1%), and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $205,777 (1%) will be obligated at the time of award. These funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The MK 41 VLS, manufactured by BAE Systems, is a highly adaptable launch system used aboard U.S. and allied naval vessels to fire a range of missiles. It is designed to launch SM-2, SM-3, SM-6, ESSM (Evolved SeaSparrow Missile), Tomahawk cruise missiles, and ASROC anti-submarine rockets.

The system has been widely adopted by partner nations to strengthen their maritime strike capabilities.

Naval Sea Systems Command said in a release that the procurement ensures continued support for U.S. Navy operational requirements and allied defense initiatives in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.