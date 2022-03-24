BAE Systems offers its Beowulf all-terrain vehicle for US Army

Britain’s biggest defence company BAE Systems sais it is offering the Beowulf all-terrain vehicle for the U.S. Army’s Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle program.

As noted by the company, the bid comes after Beowulf successfully completed the prototype evaluation phase of the program aimed at replacing the Army’s legacy fleet of vehicles for operating in tough arctic environments and other harsh terrain.

Beowulf performed in multiple tasks while remaining fully mission capable during the prototype evaluation phase in Alaska that began in June and ended earlier this year. The testing included amphibious operations, navigating terrain with varying levels of complexity, starting and operating in extreme cold weather, and most critically, user assessment by soldiers. Ambient temperatures during the testing approached -50°F, and Beowulf performed in a region of Alaska that experienced one of the most severe winter storms on record.

“Beowulf was on point during the evaluation by demonstrating 100 percent availability, that it’s built for this mission and is an ideal solution for the CATV program,” said Mark Signorelli, vice president of business development at BAE Systems Platforms & Services. “Beowulf’s design and capabilities are based on our decades of experience with all-terrain vehicles, and over millions of miles logged through our legacy vehicles currently engaged in operations in very challenging environments like the Arctic.”

Beowulf is an unarmored, tracked, and highly versatile vehicle for carrying personnel and payloads in either of its two compartments. Beowulf can traverse snow, ice, rock, sand, mud, and swamp conditions, and can operate in steep mountain environments. Its amphibious feature also allows it to swim in flooded areas or coastal waters.

Beowulf’s articulated mobility system is key to its effectiveness, providing optimal maneuverability across varying surfaces. Its modular design can be reconfigured for multiple missions, such as logistical support, disaster and humanitarian relief, search and rescue, and other missions as required.

The large windows and generously spacious cabin make Beowulf suitable to the tasks for the CATV program, including search and rescue, defense support to civilian authorities, and homeland defense. Its modern, commercial design enhances soldiers’ operational effectiveness to arrive at their objective without degrading their ability to conduct missions.

The Beowulf is built by BAE Systems Hägglunds in northern Sweden, adding firsthand experience in operating in an arctic environment. The platform includes several key components from U.S. suppliers, such as its engine, transmission, and hydraulic system. The CATV program will replace the legacy fleet of Small Unit Support Vehicles (SUSVs), also built by BAE Systems Hägglunds, and known internationally as the BV206. The BV206 has been in service globally, including with the U.S. Armed Forces, since the early 1980s.