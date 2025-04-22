Austrian army receives “Nightfighter” assault rifles

Austria’s Federal Army has begun fielding its newly upgraded Sturmgewehr 77 A1 (STG77A1) assault rifles in “Nightfighter” edition.

The Austrian Ministry of Defense formally handed over the first batch of rifles to troops from the 3rd Jäger Brigade during a ceremony at Raab Barracks in Mautern.

According to the Austrian Ministry of Defense, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner personally presented the new rifles, highlighting the weapon’s role in improving operational readiness and safety for Austrian forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Today, I am pleased to present the new STG77 A1 MOD Nightfighter assault rifle—a modern advancement of our proven standard weapon,” Tanner said during her address. “These upgrades, featuring improved camouflage and new optics, significantly enhance the operational capability and safety of our soldiers.”

The “Nightfighter” variant is a modified version of Austria’s standard-issue STG77 assault rifle. The upgrades are tailored for night operations, integrating a red-dot sight for quick target acquisition and optics designed for engaging targets at extended ranges. The rifle’s surface coating has also been modified to reduce its visibility against enemy night vision systems. The cost of these modifications amounts to €10.7 million.

In total, the Austrian military will receive 4,000 units of the STG77 Nightfighter rifle. This distribution covers the four land brigades, the Guard unit, Jäger Battalion 8, the Army Troop School, and the Theresian Military Academy.

The STG77, first introduced in the 1970s, remains Austria’s standard service rifle. Known for its simplicity, reliability, and combat effectiveness, it has been employed in various configurations throughout its service life. The addition of modern optics and night vision systems represents a major leap in its capability, positioning the “Nightfighter” variant as a key asset in modernizing Austria’s armed forces.

With these enhancements, Austrian soldiers are expected to gain an edge in night combat scenarios, aligning with broader defense modernization efforts across Europe amid rising global security challenges.