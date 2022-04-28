Australia sends M777 howitzers to Ukraine

The Australian Government is sending additional military aid to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against a further invasion by Russia.

The details were given in a media release, to announce that the Australian Government is providing six M777 155mm lightweight, towed howitzers and 155mm howitzer ammunition to support the Government of Ukraine.

The provision of this additional defensive military assistance is in addition to the gifting of 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles, including 14 protected weapons systems, anti-armor weapons and ammunition, military equipment, combat rations, medical supplies and financial contributions to NATO’s trust fund for Ukraine.

This additional military assistance brings Australia’s total contribution to date to over A$225 million.

The M777 uses a digital fire-control system similar to that found on self-propelled howitzers such as the M109A6 Paladin to provide navigation, pointing and self-location, allowing it to be put into action quickly.

The M777 may be combined with the M982 Excalibur GPS-guided munition, which allows accurate fire at a range of up to 40 km (25 mi). This almost doubles the area covered by a single battery to about 1,250 km2 (480 sq mi).