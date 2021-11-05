Australia receives 4 more F-35 fighter jets

The Royal Australian Air Force received from the United States four new F-35A stealth fighter jets.

“This is one of our newest four F-35A Lightnings, which touched down recently at RAAF Base Williamtown fresh from the US.,” the RAAF said in a Twitter post Friday.

The Australian military also added that with these new additions they now have 41 of the fifth-gen stealth fighters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The F-35 is a 5th generation fighter, combining advanced stealth with fighter speed and agility, advanced mission systems, fully fused sensor information, network-enabled operations and cutting-edge sustainment.

The first two Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters arrived at RAAF Base Williamtown, north of Sydney, on December 10, 2018.

The F-35A (commonly known as the Joint Strike Fighter) will meet Australia’s future air combat and strike needs, providing a networked force-multiplier effect in terms of situational awareness and combat effectiveness.

The F-35A’s combination of stealth, advanced sensors, networking and data fusion capabilities, when integrated with other Defence systems, will enable the RAAF to maintain an air combat edge.