Australia orders more Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles

The Australian Government has awarded the multi-million dollar contract to supply additional Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles.

According to a press release from the Department of Defense, Thales Australia was awarded a $160 million contract to supply 78 Bushmaster vehicles for the Australian Defense Force.

Bushmasters will continue to be manufactured in Bendigo, Victoria, with the first delivery expected in 2024.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Bushmasters are integral to Australia’s military capabilities—supporting security and stabilisation activities, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, both at home and abroad.

The Bushmaster is world-renowned for innovative design features which protect its crew and passengers from landmines and other explosive devices, and small arms fire.

The new Bushmasters for the ADF will restore Australia’s capability, after Australia gifted Bushmasters to the Government of Ukraine, in response to Russia’s unilateral, illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine.

“The iconic Bushmaster vehicle is supporting defense industry jobs in Australia, as well as saving lives in military operations around the world,” Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Pat Conroy MP said.