Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

French military vehicle maker Arquus has announced a new contract with Barzan Holdings for the modernization of 54 Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (VAB) armored personnel carriers for the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF).

The agreement was formalized at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris.

Initially acquired by Qatar in 1982, the VAB Mk1 vehicles have been under Arquus’s support for decades. In 2018, Qatar decided to extend the operational life of these vehicles, signing a comprehensive modernization contract with Arquus. This extensive program includes vehicle upgrades, repairs, and training for Qatari military and industrial personnel in both France and Qatar.

The modernization process began in France, with a production line now established at a military base in Qatar. To date, 126 vehicles have been successfully modernized. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, with Arquus becoming the first French defense company to localize military vehicle production in Qatar.

The contract also included a training program for 25 Qatari cadets, who completed a six-month course in France, equipping them with essential skills for maintaining the modernized VABs.

Arquus, a key player in the French defense sector, is known for its expertise in ground mobility solutions and its robust support network, which services nearly 25,000 vehicles in the French Army.