Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

Arquus to upgrade Qatari VAB armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

French military vehicle maker Arquus has announced a new contract with Barzan Holdings for the modernization of 54 Véhicule de l’Avant Blindé (VAB) armored personnel carriers for the Qatar Armed Forces (QAF).

The agreement was formalized at the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition in Paris.

Initially acquired by Qatar in 1982, the VAB Mk1 vehicles have been under Arquus’s support for decades. In 2018, Qatar decided to extend the operational life of these vehicles, signing a comprehensive modernization contract with Arquus. This extensive program includes vehicle upgrades, repairs, and training for Qatari military and industrial personnel in both France and Qatar.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The modernization process began in France, with a production line now established at a military base in Qatar. To date, 126 vehicles have been successfully modernized. This collaboration marks a significant milestone, with Arquus becoming the first French defense company to localize military vehicle production in Qatar.

courtesy photo

The contract also included a training program for 25 Qatari cadets, who completed a six-month course in France, equipping them with essential skills for maintaining the modernized VABs.

Arquus, a key player in the French defense sector, is known for its expertise in ground mobility solutions and its robust support network, which services nearly 25,000 vehicles in the French Army.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new fighting vehicle spotted at assembly line

Dylan Malyasov -
The production of the Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has been spotted in the assembly lines of the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (KMZ). The new fighting...

French-made armored vehicles endure Russian airstrike in Ukraine

Army

BAE Systems to unveil new air defense system at Eurosatory

Army

US conducts successful hypersonic test bed flight experiment

News

Canada sends modern ACSV armored vehicles to Ukraine

Army

Canada’s Roshel weighs making armored vehicles in Poland

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.