Thursday, April 6, 2023
type here...

Armed group kills three Police officers in Russia’s North Caucasus

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Three police officers were killed in a shootout with armed gang members In Russia’s Volatile Ingushetia Region on Thursday.

Three police officers have been killed and eight injured in a shoot-out with an armed group in the Malgobek district of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, independent news agencies reported on April 6.

“During a shootout with a gang hiding in a private house in the village of Zyazikov-Yurt, three policemen were killed and eight more were injured,” Russian news agencies cited law enforcement sources as saying.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian media reported that it was the third attack on law enforcement officials in Russia’s North Caucasus over the past week.

Kremlin hawks argue that a necessary battle is taking place against extremists bent on establishing an Islamic caliphate across the Caucasus. But many analysts believe that, while a small vanguard of Islamists with links to international jihadi movements does exist, aggrieved relatives who have joined the rebellion to avenge the brutal tactics of the security forces are doing most of the fighting.

Russia’s North Caucasus is a very problematic region for the Russian regime due to the large number of those who disagree with the central government and Moscow’s policy, and especially the impact of large-scale corruption in the region.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the executive editor of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant READ MORE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine