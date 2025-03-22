Anduril tapped for new US Army rocket motor

Anduril Industries has been tapped by the U.S. Army to develop and qualify a new 4.75-inch solid rocket motor (SRM) to support long-range precision rocket artillery missions, the company confirmed in a statement.

The move comes as the U.S. military seeks to address depleted stockpiles and expand capacity in the munitions supply chain. Anduril, which entered the SRM market in 2022, described its approach as focused on delivering “affordable mass” to meet the growing operational demands.

“The U.S. military needs affordable, high-volume precision fires that can be delivered at scale,” the company said. “Our solution will increase magazine capacity while maintaining the range, effectiveness, and lethality required on today’s battlefield.”

The 4.75-inch form factor represents a key innovation, potentially allowing up to 30 guided rockets to be fitted into a single pod on High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). This would dramatically improve firepower per launcher without expanding the physical footprint of the system.

As part of the Army program, Anduril will develop rocket motors using both traditional aluminized propellants and a proprietary formulation known as ALITEC. According to the company, ALITEC improves performance by increasing range and reducing size, weight, and power requirements. These features are expected to enable long-range strikes with smaller, more efficient designs.

The effort is supported by a $14.3 million Defense Production Act award, aimed at enhancing domestic rocket motor manufacturing. Anduril said it is applying single-piece-flow production techniques and using a bladeless high-speed mixer to streamline the process. The company has committed $75 million of its own capital to scale production and reduce costs.

“We are committed to delivering effective, reliable solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern warfare,” the statement said.

Anduril’s selection marks a step forward in the Army’s broader push to strengthen the industrial base and ensure access to critical components for precision-guided munitions and hypersonic weapons.