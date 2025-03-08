Anduril gets $642M US Marine Corps anti-drone contract

Anduril Federal, a division of Anduril Industries Inc., based in Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $642,2 million contract to provide, install, and sustain Installation-Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The contract includes firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee components structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity arrangement.

According to the Marine Corps Systems Command, the first phase of the contract includes system procurement, site surveys, program management, engineering services, physical configuration audits, and new equipment training. Work on this initial phase will be performed primarily in Costa Mesa, California (80%), with additional activities in Washington D.C. (10%) and various Marine Corps installations (10%).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Fiscal year 2024 procurement funding of $9,486,676 will be obligated immediately with the first delivery order and will expire at the end of fiscal 2026. Additional funding will be allocated as further contracting actions take place throughout the duration of the contract. The complete contract, including the base period and nine optional ordering periods, has a maximum value of $642,210,000 and is expected to conclude by March 2035.

The procurement was competitively sourced via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module, drawing proposals from 10 offerors.

Marine Corps Systems Command, located in Quantico, Virginia, is overseeing the contracting activity (contract number M67854-25-D-0003).