type here...

Anduril gets $642M US Marine Corps anti-drone contract

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo

Anduril Federal, a division of Anduril Industries Inc., based in Washington, D.C., has been awarded a $642,2 million contract to provide, install, and sustain Installation-Counter Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) for the U.S. Marine Corps.

The contract includes firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee components structured as an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity arrangement.

According to the Marine Corps Systems Command, the first phase of the contract includes system procurement, site surveys, program management, engineering services, physical configuration audits, and new equipment training. Work on this initial phase will be performed primarily in Costa Mesa, California (80%), with additional activities in Washington D.C. (10%) and various Marine Corps installations (10%).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Fiscal year 2024 procurement funding of $9,486,676 will be obligated immediately with the first delivery order and will expire at the end of fiscal 2026. Additional funding will be allocated as further contracting actions take place throughout the duration of the contract. The complete contract, including the base period and nine optional ordering periods, has a maximum value of $642,210,000 and is expected to conclude by March 2035.

The procurement was competitively sourced via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment Solicitation Module, drawing proposals from 10 offerors.

Marine Corps Systems Command, located in Quantico, Virginia, is overseeing the contracting activity (contract number M67854-25-D-0003).

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia: Western armor falls short in combat

Dylan Malyasov -
In a recent interview, Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Russian defense and technology giant Rostec, offered critical assessments of Western armored vehicles used by Ukrainian...

Why Russian troops don’t trust their armor

Army

If China moves, Russia falls

Defense & Security

U.S. braces for possible Iranian strikes

Army

Israel gains formal justification for Iran strike

Aviation

Israel destroys Iranian modern air defense systems

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.