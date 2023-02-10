AM General wins 5-year US Army contract to build JLTVs

U.S. defense contractor and manufacturer of legendary HUMVEE AM General announced on Thursday that it has won a contract to manufacture Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV) for delivery to the U.S. Armed Forces.

As noted by the company, the U.S. Army Contracting Command Detroit Arsenal has awarded the AM General a 5-year (plus 5-year option) contract to manufacture an estimated 20,000 JLTVs along with approximately 10,000 trailers and includes implementation of technology enhancements.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this contract and continue our strong partnership with the US Armed Forces. The effort that we put into our winning proposal is a testament to our commitment to serve those who serve to protect us,” said Jim Cannon, AM General President and CEO. “It was with the Warfighters in mind that we set out to not only demonstrate our world-class manufacturing capabilities, but also to integrate innovative solutions into the JLTV so they receive the best product for their mission.”

The company says that some of the JLTV technology enhancements include enhanced corrosion protection and improved fuel efficiency in addition to continuous developments for an updated Next Generation Vehicle Architecture.

The JLTV will be produced in a dedicated military production facility at their 96-acre Mishawaka Manufacturing Campus (MMC) in Indiana. MMC features an onsite test track where JLTVs will undergo testing in a dynamic operating environment. These dedicated facilities underpin the company’s readiness to execute a smooth transition for JLTV production, quality testing, and delivery. Deliveries are expected to begin 17 months after the contract award.

Oshkosh Defense is the current manufacturer of the JLTV fleet