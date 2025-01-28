Airbus, Navantia partner on SIRTAP drone integration

Airbus and Navantia have signed a collaboration agreement to explore the integration of the Spanish-designed SIRTAP unmanned aerial system into the flagship of the Spanish Navy, Juan Carlos I.

The effort is focused on achieving full interoperability between the SIRTAP platform and the carrier’s existing systems, including the SCOMBA combat management system.

The initiative will concentrate on three key areas: command and control (C2), combat system integration, and navigation support, including take-off and landing operations. This comprehensive approach seeks to create a fully integrated system, ensuring seamless compatibility between SIRTAP and Juan Carlos I.

This integration is expected to enhance the operational flexibility and mission capabilities of both platforms, allowing them to perform more effectively in diverse operational scenarios.

Airbus and @NavantiaOficial sign an agreement to explore the integration of #SIRTAP into the Spanish Navy Juan Carlos I flagship. This aims to be the first step to guarantee the interoperability of SIRTAP with the rest of systems of the carrier, such as the SCOMBA combat system.… pic.twitter.com/iCka8Ccdjr — Airbus Defence (@AirbusDefence) January 28, 2025

Airbus and Navantia’s collaboration reflects a commitment to bolstering Spain’s defense capabilities while supporting its national defense industry. By developing additional capabilities domestically, the project aims to strengthen Spain’s strategic sovereignty and provide long-term benefits for the country’s industrial base.

By focusing on interoperability, the integration of SIRTAP with Juan Carlos I could serve as a model for further collaboration across Spain’s defense sector. The enhanced capabilities resulting from this effort are set to improve the Spanish Navy’s ability to respond to modern threats and missions, solidifying its position as a key player in global maritime operations.