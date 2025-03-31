type here...

AI-powered surveillance system deployed to US-Mexico border

By Colton Jones
Skylark Labs has announced the deployment of its advanced Scout MK II surveillance system along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The platform is now operational and undergoing evaluation in live field conditions by end users, the company confirmed in a statement.

The move comes as border security continues to be a high priority for President Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency at the southern border on his first day in office in 2025.

According to Skylark Labs, the Scout MK II offers a mobile, AI-powered solution designed to respond to evolving challenges in border surveillance.

As noted by the company, the Scout MK II can be relocated quickly as border traffic shifts, requiring only a three-person team for deployment—compared to the six or more personnel typically needed for other systems. The platform features an onboard AI engine, called Kepler, capable of real-time threat detection involving people, vehicles, animals, drones, and other objects of interest.

The system is also equipped with integrated solar panels, allowing for off-grid operation and reducing reliance on fixed infrastructure. Skylark Labs says this makes the Scout MK II well-suited for extended field use in remote or rugged terrain.

In a statement, the company described Scout MK II as a solution “designed for dynamic border environments, ensuring continuous surveillance and rapid response.” The platform’s self-learning capabilities allow it to detect and adapt to new threats directly on the device, eliminating the need for frequent software updates or remote reconfiguration.

Skylark Labs emphasized the cost-effectiveness of the system, citing both its reduced manpower requirements and energy efficiency. The company described it as “a smart choice for modern security challenges,” particularly in high-traffic or difficult-to-monitor sectors of the border.

