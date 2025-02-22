$1.5B deal to maintain F-22 Raptor engines

Pratt & Whitney, a subsidiary of RTX, has secured a three-year contract worth up to $1.5 billion to sustain F119 engines, which power the U.S. Air Force’s F-22 Raptor fighter jets.

As noted by the company, the agreement aims to enhance readiness and reduce costs for a fleet of more than 400 engines that have accumulated over 900,000 engine flight hours.

“The F119’s readiness and reliability rates have never been more important, and we are improving both while lowering lifecycle costs,” said Jill Albertelli, president of Military Engines at Pratt & Whitney. “We are committed to helping our U.S. Air Force customer maintain the F-22’s combat edge.”

The F-22 Raptor is powered by two F119 engines, each generating over 35,000 pounds of thrust, allowing the aircraft to reach altitudes above 65,000 feet with exceptional speed and agility. A key advantage of the F-22 is its ability to sustain supersonic speeds without afterburners, a capability known as supercruise. This feature enhances fuel efficiency and extends operational range, providing a strategic edge in combat scenarios.

Pratt & Whitney has introduced cost-saving measures for the F119 engine through its ongoing Usage Based Lifing (UBL) program, which leverages real-time data to optimize maintenance and extend engine life. Additionally, the company has enhanced the engine’s kinematic performance through an updated engine control schedule. This latest contract will continue these efforts, emphasizing safety, availability, ease of maintenance, and modernization initiatives.

The contract reinforces the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to sustaining the F-22 fleet while ensuring long-term operational effectiveness. As geopolitical tensions persist, maintaining a reliable and efficient engine system for the F-22 remains a priority in safeguarding national security.