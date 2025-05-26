Zelenskyy: Russia preparing new offensives

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that intelligence reports indicate Russia is preparing new offensive operations.

“Today I held a meeting of the Staff. There were detailed intelligence reports,” Zelenskyy said in his May 26 address. “We see from the intelligence we have obtained, and from open-source data, that Putin and his circle are not planning to end the war. There is currently no evidence that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy.”

According to the president, Russia is banking on a prolonged conflict and ignoring growing international efforts to find a political resolution. “On the contrary, there is much evidence they are preparing new offensive operations,” he said, calling Moscow’s stance “a clear disregard for all those in the world who want peace and are trying to make diplomacy effective.”

Zelenskyy also urged international partners to take these developments seriously.

“Our partners’ intelligence services have access to the same facts. It’s important they don’t turn a blind eye and report honestly up the chain of command,” he said.

While a full-scale Russian offensive has not yet materialized, Ukrainian military officials and independent analysts have long warned of renewed pressure from Russian forces. A major assault along parts of the frontline is widely expected in the coming weeks as Russian commanders attempt to break through Ukrainian defenses before autumn weather and logistical constraints begin to take effect.

Some Ukrainian officials believe Russia may have a limited window — possibly four months — to press its advantage before equipment attrition and terrain conditions curb its momentum.

“The enemy is trying to pull its personnel closer to the line of combat contact and conduct at least some assault actions,” said Andriy Pomahaibus, chief of staff of the 13th Operational Brigade, earlier this week. “In general, they are not succeeding. But there is clear preparation for active assault actions by the enemy.”

Russian forces have been observed massing near the northeastern border region of Kharkiv, a likely staging ground for future operations.