Washington approves sale of Eitan engines to Israel

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Israel involving additional Eitan 8V199TE21-D powerpack engines and related equipment, with an estimated total cost of $180 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency formally notified Congress of the proposed deal earlier this week.

According to a release from the agency, the requested engines and components will supplement a previously approved case—originally valued at $85.5 million—that fell below the threshold requiring congressional notification.

The expanded package includes U.S. government and contractor technical assistance, non-recurring engineering, and logistics support, but does not contain any items classified as Major Defense Equipment (MDE).

The 8V199TE21-D engines will be integrated into Israel’s Eitan armored fighting vehicles, the domestically developed 8×8 wheeled platform designed to replace aging M113 personnel carriers.

The Eitan is intended to enhance survivability and mobility for Israeli ground forces, particularly in urban and high-intensity combat scenarios.

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency emphasized that the sale “will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend its borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers.” The sale also supports broader U.S. strategic objectives by reinforcing Israel’s self-defense capabilities and increasing interoperability with U.S. forces.

Rolls-Royce Solutions America, based in Novi, Michigan, will serve as the principal contractor for the sale. The U.S. government has not identified any offset agreements in connection with the transaction, but such arrangements may be negotiated separately between the contractor and the Israeli government.

Washington remains committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge, a longstanding tenet of U.S. policy in the Middle East.