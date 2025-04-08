type here...

US awards $15.4M to Israeli armored vehicle supplier

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo of a David vehicle

The U.S. Army has awarded a $15.4 million contract modification to MDT Armor Corp., an Alabama-based defense manufacturer known for its armored vehicle production.

The funding will support the continued delivery of armored vehicles and associated parts, with work expected to run through June 30, 2026.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense announcement, the modification (P00004) to contract W56HZV23C-0047 will be executed in Auburn, Alabama. The Army Contracting Command in Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is managing the agreement.

MDT Armor Corp. is recognized as a key supplier of ultra-light armored vehicles to the Israeli military.

The company manufactures the “David” and the “Tiger,” two compact armored platforms designed for personnel transport and rapid-response operations. These vehicles are particularly known for their mobility, modular protection, and deployment flexibility in urban and rugged terrain.

The David and Tiger are widely used by the Israeli Defense Forces, which rely on them for reconnaissance, convoy protection, and patrol missions. Both platforms are built on commercial chassis but are engineered to withstand small arms fire, shrapnel, and improvised explosive threats.

As noted by the company in previous materials, MDT’s vehicle designs emphasize speed, agility, and survivability. The David, for example, has been deployed in various roles where weight and maneuverability are prioritized over heavier armor configurations.

The newly announced modification follows a series of Pentagon efforts to support allied defense readiness and expand production of light tactical vehicles that can be deployed in contested environments.

