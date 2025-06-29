USS Gerald R. Ford earns top U.S. Navy honor

The U.S. Navy’s first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) has been awarded the 2024 Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award, a prestigious honor recognizing superior performance in battle readiness and fleet operations.

The award was officially presented on June 26, 2025, just weeks after Gerald R. Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. It recognizes one ship in the Atlantic Fleet and one in the Pacific Fleet each year for outstanding results in the Navy’s battle efficiency competition.

“The Sailors aboard USS Gerald R. Ford represent the best of our nation’s highly trained warriors,” said Capt. David Skarosi, commanding officer of the Ford-class carrier. “I’m thankful every day for the privilege of leading such an inspirational crew, and I’m proud of their hard work and dedication that is so deserving of this award.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The award is accompanied by a modest stipend intended to support the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) programs, directly benefiting the crew’s quality of life.

Vice Admiral Michael E. Boyle, the Navy’s Staff Director, praised the crew in the official announcement, citing their “exemplary dedication to battle efficiency and warfighting.”

Over the last two years, Gerald R. Ford has earned a string of accolades, including two Battle “E” Efficiency awards, two Chief of Naval Operations Aviation “S” Safety awards, the 2023 Rear Admiral (Upper Half) James “Jig Dog” Ramage Award alongside Carrier Air Wing 8, and the 2023 Battenberg Cup, which honors the top-performing ship in the U.S. Fleet.

The Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund was established during World War I by the New York Tribune Association, following a 1916 letter from a 13-year-old girl who pledged her weekly dime allowance to support the construction of a U.S. battleship. Today, the fund continues to recognize outstanding naval performance and readiness.

Currently deployed in the Atlantic Ocean as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, USS Gerald R. Ford continues to serve as a forward presence for U.S. naval power. The group provides multi-domain capabilities to combatant commanders and the President, reinforcing deterrence, ensuring regional security, and demonstrating sustained operations at sea.

The award underscores the continued operational value of the Navy’s newest carrier platform as it integrates into routine global deployments.