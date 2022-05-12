Thursday, May 12, 2022
US Special Operators receive JLTV armed with Israeli-made missiles

By Colton Jones
Spike NLOS Fire Demostration in Estonia

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp said that it successfully delivered the Israeli-made Spike-NLOS missile system on the Oshkosh’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

This integration demonstrates the versatility of the Spike NLOS weapon system, a Lockheed Martin news release states.

“The combination of Spike NLOS’s long-range and precision-strike capabilities with the JLTV’s superior agility will result in next-level mobility and mission effectiveness for our operators,” said Jerry Brode, vice president of Close Combat Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This advanced weapon system’s real-time video imagery allows operators to alter or abort mission while en route to a target, providing users with more options in critical moments.”

Spike NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system. Its advanced rocket motor provides capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers. Users can integrate Spike NLOS with ground, aviation or maritime platforms – while leveraging its stand-off capability to strike distant or geographically concealed targets without line-of-sight.

Using a Lockheed Martin developed remote launcher, the weapon system can be mounted directly onto almost any vehicle with a standard palletized interface in less than 20 minutes, without any vehicle modifications.

Today, this combat-proven, long-range precision strike system is in service with U.S. forces and six international countries.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones is technology editor for Defenсe Blog. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere.

