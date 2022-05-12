US Special Operators receive JLTV armed with Israeli-made missiles

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp said that it successfully delivered the Israeli-made Spike-NLOS missile system on the Oshkosh’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).

This integration demonstrates the versatility of the Spike NLOS weapon system, a Lockheed Martin news release states.

“The combination of Spike NLOS’s long-range and precision-strike capabilities with the JLTV’s superior agility will result in next-level mobility and mission effectiveness for our operators,” said Jerry Brode, vice president of Close Combat Systems at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “This advanced weapon system’s real-time video imagery allows operators to alter or abort mission while en route to a target, providing users with more options in critical moments.”

Spike NLOS is a multi-purpose, electro-optical/infrared missile system. Its advanced rocket motor provides capability to reach ranges up to 32 kilometers. Users can integrate Spike NLOS with ground, aviation or maritime platforms – while leveraging its stand-off capability to strike distant or geographically concealed targets without line-of-sight.

Using a Lockheed Martin developed remote launcher, the weapon system can be mounted directly onto almost any vehicle with a standard palletized interface in less than 20 minutes, without any vehicle modifications.

Today, this combat-proven, long-range precision strike system is in service with U.S. forces and six international countries.