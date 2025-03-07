US Space Force’s X-37B returns after record-breaking mission

The U.S. Space Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle-7 (OTV-7) successfully deorbited and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, on March 7, 2025, at 02:22 a.m. EST.

The unmanned spaceplane’s return marks the completion of a mission that tested advanced spaceflight technologies and demonstrated new maneuvering capabilities.

According to the U.S. Space Force, Mission 7 was the first X-37B flight launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket to a Highly Elliptical Orbit. Over 434 days in orbit, the mission carried out various test and experimentation objectives designed to enhance space domain awareness and assess the vehicle’s maneuverability.

One of the key milestones of Mission 7 was the demonstration of a novel aerobraking maneuver. This technique, which leverages atmospheric drag over multiple passes to change orbits with minimal fuel consumption, showcased the X-37B’s ability to execute agile and flexible space operations.

“Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimes. The successful execution of the aerobraking maneuver underscores the U.S. Space Force’s commitment to pushing the bounds of novel space operations in a safe and responsible manner,” said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

While in orbit, Mission 7 also tested space domain awareness technology experiments aimed at improving the U.S. Space Force’s understanding of the increasingly complex space environment. These experiments are essential for conducting operations in congested and contested orbital zones.

“Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking maneuver, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program. Considered together, they mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic mission capability,” said Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart, X-37B Program Director.

Following its aerobraking maneuver to transition to Low Earth Orbit, the X-37B completed its final test objectives before deorbiting and landing at Vandenberg. The mission demonstrated the U.S. Space Force’s ability to launch and recover space assets from multiple locations, reinforcing its operational flexibility.

The completion of Mission 7 adds to the growing legacy of the X-37B program, which continues to explore new capabilities in autonomous spaceflight, orbital experimentation, and advanced maneuvering techniques. The data collected during this mission will contribute to future developments in space operations and technology.