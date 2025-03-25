US receives European-made 155mm artillery barrel

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) has announced the delivery of a new 155mm/52-caliber artillery barrel to the United States.

In a statement issued Tuesday, GDELS said its Santa Bárbara Sistemas division will deliver the barrel to General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) by the end of March. The system is similar to those used in the Spanish Army’s SIAC 155 howitzers and was previously exported to a separate international customer.

The artillery barrel was fully designed and manufactured at GDELS’s facility in Trubia, Asturias. It will be used at GD-OTS’s ammunition center of excellence as a fire testing platform for developing new types of ammunition, projectiles, and propellants.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

GDELS highlighted that Santa Bárbara Sistemas remains the only entity within General Dynamics with the capacity to produce large-caliber weapon systems. It is also one of the few global facilities capable of managing the complete production process of artillery tubes—from initial design through final qualification.

“This has been the result of the continuous investments GDELS has been making in Trubia to develop and improve this strategic capability,” the company said in a release. The announcement comes at a time when production capacity for 155mm artillery systems is under growing pressure due to heightened operational requirements and geopolitical instability.

The barrel provided to GD-OTS mirrors the type used in the 100 units previously delivered for Spain’s SIAC howitzers. It is expected to contribute to ongoing research and testing efforts as the U.S. Army and NATO allies continue to refine artillery performance, lethality, and reliability in joint operations.

This transfer also underlines the deepening industrial ties between GDELS and its American counterparts, as NATO-aligned nations prioritize interoperability and sustained supply chains for essential munitions and weapons systems.