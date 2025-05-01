US Navy tests Rampage uncrewed vessels off South Carolina

The Rampage uncrewed surface vessel (USV) demonstrated advanced integration and sensor capabilities during the recent Southern Lightning exercise, a joint maritime and aerial operation conducted off the coast of South Carolina.

Led by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, the exercise brought together a wide array of U.S. military assets, including the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole, Apache and Blackhawk helicopters, and a Learjet.

At the center of the integration effort was Havoc, which successfully managed synchronized operations across air and sea domains while deploying and testing its Rampage system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to officials involved in the exercise, Havoc successfully operated five separate sensors across two Rampage USVs, validating performance in a live environment. The effort reflects growing interest in modular, unmanned maritime systems designed to support intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) as well as distributed maritime operations.

Rampage was also tested independently during the exercise with a new prototype deployment cage, a modular system that allows the USV to be launched from separate vessels at sea. This feature enhances operational flexibility and could play a critical role in rapid-response scenarios or dispersed naval operations.

Testing occurred in rough sea states with waves reaching five to six feet, six- to eight-second wave periods, and wind gusts exceeding 25 knots. Rampage maintained operational effectiveness despite the challenging environment, adding confidence to the system’s viability in contested waters.

The Rampage system, supported by Havoc’s command-and-control architecture, is being refined to operate independently or as part of a broader network of maritime assets. As naval forces worldwide expand their use of autonomous platforms, exercises like Southern Lightning continue to shape the role of USVs in frontline deployments.

Havoc officials emphasized readiness following the drill, stating, “Havoc is ready to fight tonight.”