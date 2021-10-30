US Navy releases new concept art of its future fighter jet

The U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) has released new concept art of its future fighter jet, which is intended to replace the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in the 2030s.

As part of the F/A-XX program, the Navy hopes to build a family of low-cost, strike fighter jets.

According to the NAVAIR, F/A-XX specific capabilities and technologies are under development, however analysis shows it must have longer range and greater speed, incorporate passive and active sensor technology, and possess the capability to employ the longer-range weapons programmed for the future. As the Super Hornets are retired from service, a combination of F-35C and F/A-XX will provide Navy tactical fighter aircraft capability and capacity within the CVW.

The advanced carrierbased power projection capabilities resident in F/AXX will maintain CVN relevance in advanced threat environments.

The F/A-XX concept art that NAVAIR has released shows canards, a pseudo lambda/delta wing similar to the YF-23.

The Navy said that the ultimate concept must reliably incorporate future key technologies–propulsion, sensors, networks, automation, and others–within the bounds of affordability.