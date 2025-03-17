type here...

US Navy plans to revolutionize naval communications

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Joseph Bullinger

The U.S. Navy is advancing its optical communication capabilities with the AirBorne System for Optical Relay and Broadcast (ABSORB), a cutting-edge project aimed at overcoming traditional line-of-sight limitations in free-space optical communications.

In a recently shared image from the U.S. military media service, Barry Pawlowski, a scientist from the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic, is seen controlling an optical gimbal with a Bluetooth wireless controller to manually acquire and track targets.

This effort supports the Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) Rapid Prototype Project, which seeks to enhance communication networks by introducing a multi-access, non-line-of-sight approach for secure and efficient data transmission.

The optical gimbal used in ABSORB consists of commercially available components, including a short-wave infrared camera, an optical tube assembly, a laser beam expander, stepper motors, and 3D-printed mounts and enclosures. The integration of these technologies is designed to establish secure and reliable communication links between users in challenging environments where traditional systems face limitations.

By leveraging optical relay and broadcast capabilities, the ABSORB project aims to improve situational awareness and operational effectiveness for naval forces. The technology could play a vital role in enhancing secure data transmission for military applications, reducing reliance on radio-frequency communication, and mitigating the risks of signal interception.

The ABSORB project represents a step toward more resilient and adaptable information-sharing solutions for future naval operations.

