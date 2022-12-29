US Navy orders more TH-73A “Thrasher” helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense awarded the Leonardo subsidiary AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp. a 110.5 million USD firm-fixed-price modification to the previously awarded contract for the U.S. Navy’s Advanced Helicopter Training System.

This modification exercises an option for the production and delivery of 26 TH-73A Lot IV aircraft in support of the program for the Navy. The helicopters will be produced in Philadelphia.

Work is expected to be completed in December 2024.

The TH-73A is replacing the aging fleet of TH-57B/C Sea Rangers, and is based on the Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) certified variant of the popular commercial AW119Kx.

Thrasher improves pilot training and skills by using current cockpit technologies and modernized training curriculum that reflect the capabilities in the current Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard inventory. Using a skills-based approach to training with just-in-time methodology, incorporating modern technology, the TH-73A will ensure Rotary Wing Aviators are produced at a higher quality, more efficiently, ready to meet the challenges faced in the fleet.

The TH-73A Thrasher is named for the brown thrasher, a bird common to the skies over the Southeastern United States including Northwest Florida. The inconspicuous, yet territorial, bird is a fearless defender known for its low-level flying prowess.