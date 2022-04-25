Monday, April 25, 2022
US Navy guided-missile destroyer arrives in India

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Photo by Lily Gebauer

The U.S. Navy announced on Monday that its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) arrives in Goa, India for a scheduled port visit.

USS Momsen is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force, and is underway supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Commissioned in 2004, USS Momsen is named in honor of Vice Adm. Charles B. Momsen (1896-1967), a recipient of the Navy Cross, Legion of Merit with two Gold Stars and “V” Device, Navy and Army Distinguished Service Medals, Navy Commendation Medal with “V” device, and more.

Among many of his notable achievements, Momsen is best known for pioneering submarine rescue for the United States Navy, inventing the underwater escape device later called “Momsen Lung.” USS Momsen’s motto is “Rise Above”.

Photo by Lily Gebauer

