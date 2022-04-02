US Navy E-2D radar plane crashes near Virginia-Maryland border

U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control aircraft assigned to Airborne Command & Control Squadron 120, or VAW-120, crashed in Eastern Shore waters near the Virginia-Maryland line.

The E-2D aircraft crashed in waters near the Eastern Shore boundary of Virginia and Maryland, near Stockton, Md., Wednesday, March 30, 2022, killing one person, authorities said.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two other people.

Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic, told The Associated Press the aircraft was conducting routine flight operations near Wallops Island, Virginia, when it went down.

Divers and first responders helped recover the body of a third crew member, who was found dead in the aircraft, officials said.

The Advanced Hawkeye is the most advanced Airborne Command and Control platform that the U.S. has in its inventory. E-2D Hawkeyes have eight-bladed, turbofan propellers and twin engines, giving it over 300 knots of air speed.