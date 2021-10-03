US Navy christens newest guided-missile destroyer in shipyard ceremony

Sen. Levin’s daughters, ship sponsors Kate Levin Markel, Laura Levin and Erica Levin smashed a bottle of sparkling wine against the Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Saturday, christening it the Carl M. Levin.

The event was a great tribute to the late Senator Carl Levin, whose legacy will live on in DDG 120.

The ship’s motto, “Tenacious in the Fight!” aptly describes Sen. Levin and the DDG 120 crew, as well as the General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works shipbuilders who crafted this beautiful ship.

The USS Carl M. Levin is named in honor of the former Michigan senator who remains the longest-serving senator in the state’s history. Levin became a staunch supporter of the armed services through his work and leadership as Chairman and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Levin passed away July 29, 2021.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. These ships serve as crucial assets in global maritime security, conducting anti-air, anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, as well as executing long-range strike and surface fire support missions. DDG 120 will be a Flight IIA destroyer with the Aegis Baseline 9 Combat Systems, including Integrated Air and Missile Defense capability.

In addition to Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), General Dynamics – Bath Iron Works (BIW) has five additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers under construction, to include the the future: USS John Basilone (DDG 122), the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), the future USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), the future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126), and the future USS William Charette (DDG 130). BIW is under contract to construct four additional Arleigh Burke-class destroyers with the Flight III configuration that includes enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities.