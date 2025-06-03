US Navy awards Raytheon $1.1B for more AIM-9X missiles

Raytheon Co., based in Tucson, Arizona, has secured a $1,100,806,209 contract modification for the production and delivery of AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles under Lot 25, according to a contract announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

This fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001924C0032) was awarded by the Naval Air Systems Command and includes 1,756 AIM-9X-4 Block II tactical missiles—492 for the U.S. Navy, 456 for the U.S. Air Force, and 808 for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Additionally, 242 AIM-9X-5 Block II+ missiles will be delivered to international partners.

The contract also covers various training and testing assets, including 187 captive air training missiles, 13 special air training missiles, and six data air test missiles for allied customers. Maintenance kits, sectionalization kits, and support equipment are included to support both U.S. and foreign operators.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Work will be performed at more than 20 locations across the United States, with primary production occurring in Tucson. Other key sites include North Logan, Utah; Keyser, West Virginia; Niles, Illinois; and Hillsboro, Oregon, among others. Some components will be manufactured in Canada and Germany. Completion is expected by October 2028.

The funding includes fiscal 2025 procurement, operations and maintenance, and research and development allocations from both the Navy and Air Force, along with prior-year funds and foreign military financing. Approximately $597 million of the contract’s value is allocated to FMS customers.

This latest award continues Raytheon’s long-term support of the Sidewinder program, one of the most widely used short-range air-to-air missile systems in the world. The AIM-9X variants are capable of high off-boresight targeting, and are employed by U.S. and allied forces on platforms such as the F-16, F/A-18, and F-35.