US Navy awards $63M contract for LSD 49 repairs

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by James Finney

General Dynamics NASSCO has been awarded a $63.8 million firm-fixed-price contract to carry out a comprehensive modernization and maintenance program for the USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), according to a contract announcement by the U.S. Department of Defense.

The contract, managed by Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., covers selected restricted availability (SRA) work scheduled for fiscal year 2025. The project scope includes critical maintenance, repair, and modernization tasks designed to extend the operational life of the Harpers Ferry-class-class dock landing ship and ensure it remains mission-capable for future deployments.

In a release, the Pentagon noted the contract includes “all labor, supervision, equipment, production, testing, facilities, and quality assurance necessary to prepare for and accomplish the Chief of Naval Operations Availability for critical modernization, maintenance, and repair programs.”

The work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to continue through October 2026. If all contract options are exercised, the total value of the award could rise to $66.5 million.

Funding for the project will be sourced from fiscal 2025 Navy procurement and operations budgets. The Navy will obligate $60.1 million from its other procurement accounts and $3.7 million in operations and maintenance funds at the time of award. The operations and maintenance portion will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The USS Harpers Ferry, commissioned in 1995, serves as a platform for amphibious operations, capable of transporting Marines, vehicles, and equipment ashore using landing craft and helicopters. The upcoming SRA is expected to focus on maintaining the ship’s readiness and incorporating upgrades to mission-critical systems.

NASSCO, which operates a major shipyard in San Diego, secured the contract through a competitive process. Two offers were received via the federal government’s contracting portal, SAM.gov.

CORRECTION: The story was corrected on March 31 to note that LSD 49 is Harpers Ferry Class.

