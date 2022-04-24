Sunday, April 24, 2022
type here...

US Marines train to shoot down Russian helicopters

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule

U.S. Marines have conducted anti-aircraft training near Yuma, Arizona.

The Marine Corps has revealed that Marines with Ground Base Air Defense, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conducted Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona.

WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Marines also trained with an FIM-92 Stinger lightweight, self-contained air defense system to shoot down Russian-made helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-24 Hind.

The stinger missile was introduced to the unit in the mid-1970’s. It was one of the first low-altitude ground-to-air missiles of its time.

Raytheon’s Stinger weapon system has been combat-proven to provide superior air defense for today’s highly mobile forces. Its unique fire-and- forget technology ensures high survivability and maximum lethality.

Photo by Lance Cpl. Dean Gurule

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine