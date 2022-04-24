US Marines train to shoot down Russian helicopters

U.S. Marines have conducted anti-aircraft training near Yuma, Arizona.

The Marine Corps has revealed that Marines with Ground Base Air Defense, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conducted Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona.

WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Marines also trained with an FIM-92 Stinger lightweight, self-contained air defense system to shoot down Russian-made helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-24 Hind.

The stinger missile was introduced to the unit in the mid-1970’s. It was one of the first low-altitude ground-to-air missiles of its time.

Raytheon’s Stinger weapon system has been combat-proven to provide superior air defense for today’s highly mobile forces. Its unique fire-and- forget technology ensures high survivability and maximum lethality.