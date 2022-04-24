US Marines train to shoot down Russian helicopters

U.S. Marines have conducted anti-aircraft training near Yuma, Arizona.
The Marine Corps has revealed that Marines with Ground Base Air Defense, Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) conducted Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course 2-22, at Auxiliary Airfield II, near Yuma, Arizona.
WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1, providing standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine aviation training and readiness, and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics.
Marines also trained with an FIM-92 Stinger lightweight, self-contained air defense system to shoot down Russian-made helicopters, including Russian-made Mi-24 Hind.
The stinger missile was introduced to the unit in the mid-1970’s. It was one of the first low-altitude ground-to-air missiles of its time.
Raytheon’s Stinger weapon system has been combat-proven to provide superior air defense for today’s highly mobile forces. Its unique fire-and- forget technology ensures high survivability and maximum lethality.