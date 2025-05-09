US Marines train for contingency ops in Indo-Pacific

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has wrapped up a two-week Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise (MEUEX) in Okinawa, Japan, from April 28 to May 9, aimed at preparing more than 2,400 Marines and sailors for a future deployment across the Indo-Pacific.

“MEUEX is two weeks of Marine Air-Ground Task Force integration training,” said Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, commanding officer of the 31st MEU. “This generates readiness and prepares to embark the ships of the amphibious ready group where we do it again, this time with the Navy. The ultimate goal is what I like to call ‘first night of the war’ readiness.”

The exercise included simulations of contingency operations such as personnel recovery, chemical threat response, humanitarian assistance, and maritime strikes. It also marked the first integration of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV) into the unit’s capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Maj. James J. Hurton, operations officer for the 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, said, “The MEU is ready to respond to any crisis or conflict when called upon. We conduct this training before each deployment, and it provides us a realistic training scenario to stay ready as America’s most lethal fighting force.”

According to BAE Systems, the ACV brings enhanced ship-to-shore maneuverability, survivability, and modular capacity for future technologies, including reconnaissance, UAS, and electronic warfare.

Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, commanding general of III MEF, emphasized that the ACV upgrades the Corps’ ability to support sea denial and maritime operations, enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific.

“The 31st MEU is the tip of the spear,” said Master Gunnery Sgt. Harold R. River. “Our job is to be prepared and ready to fight.”

Maj. Michael P. Monaghan, assistant operations officer, added, “We are a unit that focuses on the inches and seconds.”